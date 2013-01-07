Samsung shows off first quad-core television - the F8000

In the frame-dangling shadow of the Samsung S9, the Korean giant also announced a slew of rather nice looking non-UHD TVs, including the quad-core toting F8000 LED TV.

Samsung's claiming that the F8000 is the first quad-core TV, although the chip is also in the S9 which will be slower to market - and it will showcase the normal range of Smart TV apps.

Samsung has also given its television a whole host of panel tech - including Micro Dimming Ultimate technology for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

The F8000 will be available this year in screen sizes ranging from 40-to 75-inches.

Plasma fantasma

On the plasma front (which refuses to die) the F8500 offers up native HEVC-encoded content support, and offers up Samsung's proprietary Deep Black Algorithm and Real Black Pro II.

It will be available this year but only in two sizes - 51 and 64 inches - which is fairly normal for plasma these days.

We have yet to receive pricing or firm release dates, but when we do we'll let you know.