Sony PS5 India restock bot now has Flipkart support

The Sony PS5 just went for pre-order in India on January 12 and sold out within minutes of it going live. And while Sony had promised a second round of pre-orders, the company has now said that there would be no second round of orders.

But the console was available sporadically on Flipkart and Amazon after this. And to that effect Bengaluru-based IT professional Shantanu Goel has developed a PS5 restock bot. While it was previously limited to notifications about restocks on Amazon, it now has the added support of Flipkart restocks as well.

(Image credit: Bodhisatwa Ray)

According to a previous report by the IGNGoel developed the PS5 restock bot initially for Amazon. He had created a similar bot when the Xbox Series X launched in India.

When you add this bot to your Telegram, it will notify you when the console is back in stock on Amazon. While it did not provide a link initially, the bot now provides a link to both Amazon and Flipkart PS5 product pages.

Asked why he went with Telegram for this bot, Goel said, "Most devices require time consuming setups for near-instantaneous push notifications which Telegram can easily provide without doing any server side setups or bypassing firewalls. Even with a push notification set up well, most phones ‘optimise’ out apps so that becomes a pain. Telegram, being a messenger app, will escape this optimisation clutch easily."

He also spoke of Telegram’s ease of use in comparison to other such apps, "It has the most extensive and feature rich/deep integration APIs, a very wide community support in terms of client libraries and modules, and yet is one of the most simple ones to get working,” he says.

“You can literally go from zero to getting a simple bot running in less than a minute using REST API if you want to, or spend more time using one of the many official/unoffical client libraries in various languages/platforms."

The Sony PS5 went up for pre-order in India on multiple retailers at 12 noon on January 12. And, barely a few minutes into the sale, there was none available. And none expected such a rush for the new console in India.

The previous PS4 console had around 4,500 units at launch had lasted about a few weeks before going out of stock. According to reports, Sony apparently had similar numbers this time as well for the PS5.

Sony commented on the situation saying, "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase."

But Sony later pushed out a statement that confirmed that no more pre-order rounds will be held.