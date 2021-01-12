Sony PlayStation 5 sold out in minutes during pre-order in India

Sony's newest console, the PlayStation 5 finally was up for pre-order in India on multiple retailers at 12 noon today. And, barely a few minutes into the game, there was none available. And none expected such a rush for the new console in India.

Keeping with the demand that was seen internationally, the PS5 consoles in India were out of stock at all retailers within a matter of minutes. On Amazon it only lasted about a few seconds before becoming unavailable.

The previous PS4 console had around 4,500 units at launch had lasted about a few weeks before going out of stock. According to reports by IGN, Sony apparently had similar numbers this time as well for the PS5.

Sony commented on the situation saying, "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase."

According to reports, sources familiar with Sony's plans believe that 12,000 to 15,000 units would have been appropriate for a pan-India launch. While there were some genuine buyers of the PS5 console, scalers got their hands on units as well. Some of these are already up on OLX for higher prices. It remains to be seen how the restocking of consoles take place in India.

Sony PS5: Specs and features

The new PlayStation 5 will be powered by an octa-core AMD Zen 2-based CPU clocked at up to 3.5GHz. Similarly, a custom AMD RDNA 2 will take care of the graphics, capable of 10.28 TFLOPs of throughout. We’re looking at 16GB of GDDR6 memory. As for storage, Sony has opted for a custom 825GB SSD solution. Third-party drives can also be added, but they will need to have a speed of at least 5.5GBps for optimal results. A 4K UHD Blu-ray drive will also be present on the standard variant. 8K and 120fps gaming will also be supported.

The cheaper PS5 Digital Edition will be slightly slimmer and cheaper. Players will have to rely on digital downloads for their games. In case you planning on using your existing PS4 titles or exchanging games with friends, you should opt for the standard edition.

The new gamepad is called the PS5 DualSense controller and brings a fresh design with a black and white aesthetic. The L2 and R2 shoulder buttons also have adaptive haptic feedback. A microphone will also be built in to allow gamers to communicate without the need of a headset. We might also see new PSVR motion controllers later.

As for games, some of the big names include Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Soul, Resident Evil 8: Village, along with a new Ratchet and Clank game, a new Oddworld title, and a new Gran Turismo title. Most recently, Final Fantasy XVI (a console exclusive to PlayStation), Hogwarts Legacy (a Harry Potter RPG), Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Five Nights at Freddy's, and God of War: Ragnarok (coming in 2021) have all been confirmed for PS5.