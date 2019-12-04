Sony hints that it's done with handheld consoles, ruling out a PS Vita or PSP return

Sony filed a patent for a PlayStation game cartridge that sparked speculation that a new handheld console could be on the way. However, it was eventually clarified that these were cartridges for an existing kids' toy in Japan, snubbing out hope that Sony is planning to venture back into portable devices.

And now, it seems, Sony has put the final nail in the portable console coffin.

In an interview with Game Informer, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, Jim Ryan, seemed to confirm that the company has no plans for developing a successor to the PS Vita and PSP.

"PlayStation Vita was brilliant in many ways, and the actual gaming experience was great, but clearly it’s a business that we’re no longer in now," Ryan said.

Handheld hope

While this doesn't necessarily rule out Sony making more handheld consoles in the future, it does seem to suggest that the company isn't currently developing one right now.

It's not particularly surprising, as Sony is focused on the upcoming PS5 and, if it chose to entire the handheld market once more, it would have to go head-to-head with the mammoth that is the Nintendo Switch.

We still live in hope that a new Sony handheld console will come along, even if it's not right now.