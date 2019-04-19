Best Mac apps: the best macOS apps for your Apple computer

We now have access to key iOS apps, like News and Stocks, now that macOS Mojave is finally on our Macs (and macOS 10.15 Catalina is coming later this year). Still, there is a rich library of Mac apps to compare to the best Windows apps. With this software, your Mac can do everything from playing games to organizing your work. Because, at the end of the day, it’s the software that keeps everyone coming back to the Jony Ive-designed hardware year after year.

There are so many things you can do with the best Mac apps, so some might not be up your alley. Still, Mac apps, like Evernote, the best note-taking app around, should be useful for anyone.

You won’t find all of these apps on the Mac App Store, but they’re still worth your consideration. With this guide, we found all the best apps, most of which we use every day. From free apps and utilities to professional music applications, these Mac apps will make even the best Mac better than ever.

Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article

Check out our Linux vs Windows vs Mac - OS comparison video below.