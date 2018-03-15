Best Mac apps: the best macOS apps for your Apple computer

As likely as it is that Apple will bring iOS apps over to the Mac later this year, there’s still a lot to love about the existing catalog of utilities available for the platform today. At the end of the day, it’s the Mac software – more than anything – that keeps brand loyalists coming back to the Jony Ive-designed hardware being cranked out behind the doors of Apple Park.

There is a breadth of apps available on the App Store in 2018 so, suffice to say, the best Mac apps might not all tickle your fancy. There are text editors designed for coders like Atom, that will have a limited appeal, especially compared to something like Evernote, which is far and away the best note-taking app available.

Not all of the best Mac apps are available on the official Mac App Store, but regardless, they’re all worth a peek. So without any further delay, keep reading on the next slide for the best Mac apps you can download today. From free apps to more expensive options, these are the apps that will breathe new life into your MacBook or Mac desktop this year.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article