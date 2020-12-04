Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 SoC to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy F41 made its debut in India back in October. A new F series smartphone from Samsung is in the works and could be soon launched in India according to the latest report.

Samsung Galaxy F62 could be the next F series device that could land in India. According to a report from 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will launch in India at some point in early 2021. This was tipped by Ishan Agarwal, a popular tipster in the Industry.

A Samsung Galaxy smartphone with model number SM-E625F is in the works. This will likely be one of the upcoming Galaxy F series devices. Samsung is also said to be working on another F series smartphone dubbed Galaxy F12. The Galaxy F12 could be an entry-level affordable smartphone. However, the report doesn’t appear to have any specification or details of the Galaxy F62.

(Image credit: Twitter/Abhishek Yadav)

Another popular tipster, Abhishek Yadav has posted a screenshot from Geekbench database which gives us more information about the Galaxy F62. A Samsung device with the same SM-E625F model number was seen on the database. The device is said to run on Android 11 out of the box. For context, no smartphone apart from OnePlus 8T and Vivo V20 launched recently run on Android 11 out of the box.

Further, the device is said to come with 6GB of RAM which is same as the Galaxy F41. The device is powered by the flagship-grade Exynos 9825 chipset which is built on top of 7nm fabrication process. It has a clock speed of 1.95GHz. And, lastly, the device secured 763 points in the single-core test and 1952 in the multi-core test.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 might launch in 2021. We expect more leaks and rumours to pour in the coming days. Going by the specs and model number, this Samsung device might be positioned around the Galaxy M51.

