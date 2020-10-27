Another rebadged Samsung F series phone might be in the works

The Samsung Galaxy F series made its debut in India earlier this month with the Galaxy F41. The new series will have another device soon in the market as Samsung is now working on another F series device.

A new Samsung Galaxy smartphone with model number SM-F127G is said to be in the works according to a report from Sammobile . The device will be most likely called Samsung Galaxy F12s or Galaxy F12. But, Samsung may just stick to Galaxy F12.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

As of now, the details are very limited as it is still in the development stage. But, the carrier model number SM-F127G is all we have for the time being. The report also suggests that the device will be an entry-level affordable smartphone.

Currently, the F series has a solo member in the family with the Galaxy F41 which is water down version of the Galaxy M31 with slight changes. Going by the track record with the Galaxy F41, the Galaxy F12 or the Galaxy F12s might be a rebranded version of other Galaxy M series device. It could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 or might even be a completely new device.

Since the Galaxy F series was exclusive to Flipkart and most of the M series devices are sold on Amazon, if the Galaxy F12/F12s arrives in India we can expect that to be available on Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 packs in a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 15W Type-C fast charging. You get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The handset is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

To the back, you get a triple rear camera stack and a physical fingerprint scanner that's placed below the camera module. There is a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP live focus camera. To the front, the Galaxy F41 comes with a 32MP selfie shooter.