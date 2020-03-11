Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48MP camera, 6000mAh battery is set to launch at an affordable price

Samsung's latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy M21, will launch in India on March 16 exclusively via Amazon. This information comes as the listing for M21 has gone live on the e-commerce platform.

The listing page gives away a lot of information about the upcoming budget phone by Samsung that's set to feature a large 6,000mAh battery along with a 48MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy M21 succeeds in the M20, which was announced in 2019 with dual cameras and 5,000mAh battery, coming in at a starting price of Rs 10,499. Let's take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Galaxy M21.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to feature a Super AMOLED screen with a u-shaped notch cutout for the front-facing camera. The listing also reveals that the phone is packed with a 6,000mAh battery that will provide ample power that lasts more than a day. The phone also supports 15W fast charging.

Also confirmed is a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, followed by a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

The M21 is rumoured to be powered by Exynos 9611 octa-core chip with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options to choose from. It runs on Samsung's OneUI 2.0 that's based on Android 10.

The phone is expected to be available in three colour options-- blue, black and green when it goes on sale from March 16.