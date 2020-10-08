Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch in India today: expected specs and price

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is all set to make its global debut in India today. This will be the first device in Samsung’s new F series. In the build-up to the launch, the specs and features of the device have been already teased and here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy F41.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event

The Samsung Galaxy F41 event India is scheduled for 5:30 PM today (October 8). The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s social media pages, YouTube, and also on Flipkart . During the event, popular artists like Neha Kakkar, Divine, Neeti Mohan, and Rahul Dua will be performing.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Since the landing page for the Galaxy F41 is already live, we have the specification of the Galaxy F41. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which was until now mostly exclusive t Samsung’s M series devices. Also, the device will sport a Super AMOLED panel. The image also confirms that the Galaxy F41 will come with a dew-drop notch which is "Infinity-U display" in Samsung terms. To the back, you get a triple rear camera stack and a physical fingerprint scanner that's placed below the camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 was also spotted on Google Play listings which revealed more specifications of the device. According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is said to come with the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. The same chipset is also powering the recently launched Galaxy M31s . It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process. It has four Cortex A73 CPUs running at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 running at 1.7GHz. The Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will take care of the graphics.

It will come with 6GB of RAM as per the listing. However, we can also expect other variants from Samsung. Furthermore, the screen resolution is said to be 2340 x1080 pixels on the upcoming Galaxy F41, which is a Full HD+ panel. The DPI is also mentioned as 420 here which translates to around 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch screen size. And lastly, the device will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI skin on top.

Looking at the teaser image on the Flipkart page, the Galaxy F41 looks strikingly similar to any other Galaxy M series device from Samsung. The device is also said to feature USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price(expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced in between Rs 15,000 and 20,000. On paper, the device looks very similar to the Galaxy M31 which is currently priced at Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. However, there is one additional camera on the Galaxy M31 while the Galaxy F41 packs in triple rear camera with 64MP sensor. We expect the pricing to be similar to the Galaxy M31 if not cheaper.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be sold on Flipkart and will be exclusive to the platform. The device is expected to go on sale during the upcoming Big Billion Days.