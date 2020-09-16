Samsung Galaxy F41 could be the first phone in the new F series

Samsung is working on an entirely new series for the India market. A few days, we had reported that the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F series in India by end-September. The first device under the new F series has now surfaced on Google Play Console.

According to a report by 91mobile s , the Samsung Galaxy F41 was recently spotted the Google Play Console database. This could be the first device in the series The listing reveals several key features of the device along with an image of the device, which gives us a glimpse at how the device might look like.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is said to come with in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. The same chipset is also powering the recently launched Galaxy M31s. It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process. It has four Cortex A73 CPUs running at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 running at 1.7GHz. The Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will take care of the graphics.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM as per the listing. However, we can also expect other variants from Samsung. Furthermore, the screen resolution is said to be 2340 x1080 pixels on the upcoming Galaxy F41, which is a Full HD+ panel. The DPI is also mentioned as 420 here which translates to around 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch screen size. And lastly, the device will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI skin on top.

The image on the listing revealed a very popular and familiar design of the device. The Galaxy F41 looks strikingly similar to any other Galaxy M series device from Samsung. It is likely to feature a dew-drop notch which Samsung calls as the Infinity-U display.