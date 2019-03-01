PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge: Participate and play for those rare in-game items

After rolling out the zombie mode update for players, PUBG Mobile is now hosting a Bonus Challenge for Indian fans. The PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge will allow players to participate in special tournaments, earning them Battle Coins. These coins can then be used to redeem rare outfits, weapon skins, and UC packs.



Unlike other PUBG Mobile tournaments, the Bonus Challenge isn't free to play. Instead, players will have to choose between three levels- Novice, Adept, and Expert. Now, there's an entry fee attached with these modes and players will have to purchase the entry tickets priced at 10UC, 20UC, and 30UC, respectively.



Along with this, the eligibility criteria for participation is for players with level 20 and above.

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge: How to participate and rules

Interested players can tap on the India Bonus Challenge section under the esports tab on the main screen. From there, head over to register for the tournament by selecting a level of expertise.



The Bonus Challenge will go live only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 PM IST to 11:59 PM IST.



There will be 6 seasons held every day with each season lasting for around 2 hours. Players will need to purchase tickets for entering the tournament where each ticket is worth 10UC. This also means that if a player selects Expert option while registering, they will have to purchase three such tickets from the Battle Shop.



Initially, there's a Novice Guide mode that a user is required to finish before setting foot in the battle arena. Completing the Novice Guide, players will be awarded 100 Battle Coins and a ticket to register for the Novice round.



The price for the Novice ticket is 10UC wherein players could score up to 300 points in addition to getting 15 points for each kill.



Regular PUBG Mobile gamers could choose the Adept mode of gameplay for 20UC and can earn up to 1000 points and 30 points for every kill.



For PUBG Mobile veterans, there's the Expert mode which costs 30UC and players can score up to 1500 points with 45 points awarded for each kill.



In the Bonus Challenges, a single point equals 1 Battle Coin, which can be exchanged in the Battle Shop for rare items. The shop will undergo an overhaul every 2 months, so there's a flow of fresh items as well.