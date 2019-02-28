Xiaomi aims to disrupt smartphone market with the aggressively priced Redmi Note 7 Pro

After months of teasing, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro in India. The launch took place at a huge event in New Delhi, where the company launched two phones, its new wireless sports headphones, and the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro.

The key highlight of the show was the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which also made its global debut today. With its new Note, the company aims to “redefine” design, performance, and camera.

For the first time ever, Xiaomi has gone with a glass design for its Redmi Note series in India. “Aura design”, as the company calls it, is more or less similar to what other OEMs like Honor, Realme and Vivo have been using. It has 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides of the phone with gradient finish on the back. The phone comes in three colors -- Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and the least reflective Space Black.

The front of the phone looks a lot like the recently released M-series phones from Samsung. It has a shrunken dot notch that results in 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 6.3-inch display. Xiaomi has opted for an FHD+ LTPS in-cell display technology this time around, which is claimed to consume less power and generate lesser heat.

The two biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the cameras and performance. While it’s the second phone to come with Snapdragon 675, which is a big leap over Snapdragon 636. It comes in standard 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB storage respectively.

Anuj Sharma, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India also emphasized on the fact that the Snapdragon 675 features two Kryo 460 high-performance cores that are also present in the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. With Adreno 612, the chipset is expected to offer best-in-class gaming performance for games like PUBG Mobile.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also the first phone to have a USB Type-C instead of a micro USB, which also supports Quick Charge 4.0. It draws power from a 4000mAh battery, which has been a standard in the last three generations of Redmi Note phones. It runs on Android Pie with the latest MIUI 10.

For optics, it has a whopping 48MP primary camera on the rear, which can be accessed from the Pro mode in the camera UI. It is coupled with a 5MP secondary sensor to gather depth information. It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 7 Pro uses Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, that is 27% larger than the one on the iPhone XS Max. The rear camera can record 4K video at 30fps and is aided by EIS for stabilization. On the front, it has a single 13MP camera. There are tons of features in the camera this time, which we will explore in our full review.

Redmi Note 7 also announced

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 7 as expected by many. Design-wise, the phone is quite similar to the Redmi Note 7, but the internal is very different. It runs on the Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz and comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB storage respectively.

Unlike its Pro sibling, the Note 7 has a 12MP + 2MP camera pair on the back and a 13MP sensor on the front.

Apart from this, it also gets a USB Type-C port for charging with QC 4.0 and a 4000mAh battery. It comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Rest of the features remain the same as on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Notably, both phones are now claimed to be more durable. Although they are not certified by any entity, they are said to have a thicker glass at 0.8mm and glass edge polishing to stay void of scratches and cracks. Also, Xiaomi says the phones are splashproof, which means they can be exposed to splashes, raindrops and sweat but cannot be submerged into the water.

In addition to the phones, Xiaomi also launched the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch and Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting March 13 at 12 noon on Mi Home, mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Partner stores.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It will go on sale starting March 6 at 12 noon on the same platforms as the Note 7 Pro.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch is priced at Rs 12,999. It will be available starting 12 noon from March 7 across all Mi stores and Flipkart. The Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones are priced at Rs 1499 and they are available on Mi.com from today onwards.

Xiaomi has also launched a Perforated case for phones at Rs 349.