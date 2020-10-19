PS5 might be getting a black DualSense controller

Not a fan of the PlayStation 5's white aesthetic? Well, there could be a black DualSense pad headed to the PS5, too.

Currently, Sony has only officially announced a white controller with black highlights for its next console, but images from the United States Federal Communications Commission point to the possibility of an all black pad.

Filed in April, take a look below:

More pads on the way?

Considering the wide range of PS4 DualShock 4 control pads that are out there, it's a safe bet to say that, one day, a multi-colored range of PlayStation 5 pads will be on shelves.

However, for the time being, it may be a bit of a wait for an additional DualShock 4 shade. The pad revealed in the images lacks the usual markings that you'll find on a DualSense pad, which suggests it may be just a prototype or part of a developer's kit, rather than intended for public consumption.

Still, it seems more than likely that at some point a black controller with white highlights, reversing the current DualSense style but still in keeping with the console's overall look, is on the cards.

