Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has been delayed indefinitely

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake had been confirmed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase which took place in September 2020. This was after leaked images of the game appeared on Uplay hours before the stream went live.

The game was set to launch in January 2021 and then delayed to March 18, 2021, but now an official statement from Ubisoft says that the game has been delayed indefinitely. Ubisoft says that it wants to perfect the game before release hence the delay.

Ubisoft mentions that the launch has been pushed to "a later date" to "deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original."

"Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on his beloved franchise," Ubisoft added. "It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible."

The Sands of Time remake will be the first one to be developed by Ubisoft and sees the publisher overhauling the original game's combat and visuals, using "the latest technology".

The modernized Prince of Persia is being done by Ubisoft India and is being coordinated by the Pune and Mumbai teams. It will feature HD visuals and a new targeted system, while making use of mo-cap to enhance the characters themselves.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is an action-adventure game that sees players taking on the role of a character only known as the 'Prince', armed with the ability to bend time, who aims to clear the corruption in ancient Persia, reclaiming his Palace's cursed chambers and restoring peace to his land.

