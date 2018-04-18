Praising the sun: Dark Souls on Switch delayed until 'summer'

It turns out that Dark Souls isn’t just notoriously difficult to play – it’s proving difficult to port as well.

Dark Souls Remastered was originally slated to release on the Nintendo Switch on May 25, but Bandai Namco has announced that it won’t be launched on the Switch until an unspecified date in "summer of 2018" (so July-August).

The reason for the delay appears to be that the development team needs a bit more time to perfect the game for Switch, with Bandai Namco adding in a press release: “The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true 'Dark Souls' experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console.”

Due to the nature of causality, we must announce that the Nintendo Switch version of #DarkSoulsRemastered will be pushed back to summer of 2018, and with it, the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo. PC/PS4/X1 versions will maintain their May 25th release date.April 17, 2018

Your journey to Lordran has been delayed

Unsurprisingly, the delay also means the delay of the Solaire of Astora amiibo, which will be released alongside the game. The PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the remaster, however, will be released on May 25 as planned.

While any delay is disappointing, we think it’s fair to say that perfecting the port for the Switch’s unique hardware is more important than meeting the release date; Dark Souls doesn't need to be any more difficult, thank you very much.

At the very least this news shows that developers really do take developing for the Switch seriously, and suggests that Dark Souls fans can look forward to more than a half-hearted cash-in.

