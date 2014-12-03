The double-sided YotaPhone 2 is finally getting released

The YotaPhone 2 has an e-paper display on the back

First spotted at Mobile World Congress 2014, the YotaPhone 2 is an odd duck of a smartphone with a double-sided display that makes for some unique features.

And now it's finally launching, first in Europe and then worldwide, with YotaPhone spilling the beans about a December 3 launch on its Twitter feed.

The YotaPhone 2 will be released in Europe this month, followed by other regions - including the US - in early in 2015.

The two-faced phone isn't quite on schedule - it was initially promised for a full fourth-quarter release this year - but late is better than never, as they say.

Has two screens, this phone

The YotaPhone 2 features a 5-inch AMOLED display on its front side and a slightly smaller 4.7-inch e-ink screen on the back.

The rear display works with essential apps like Google Maps, calendar, calling, texts, and others, and displays the time and other alerts in a less battery-intensive format - adding up to 50 hours of extra juice if you use it smartly.

No word yet on exactly how much it will cost in the US, UK and other regions, though it should come at around $650 (about £415, AU$770). No doubt we'll find out for sure soon.