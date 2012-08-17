Sony rolling out Android 4.0 update for Xperia P

Google's Android 4.0 operating system has been gradually rolling out for Sony's Android devices throughout the summer, and the company confirmed that Xperia P will be the next to enjoy Ice Cream Sandwich.

Users can expect the full Android 4.0 experience, including a new lock screen, updated settings menu, new multi-tasking controls and more.

Sony also added its own touch to Ice Cream Sandwich with the Walkman, Albums, and Movies media apps.

Walkman is Sony's social music app, integrating with social networks to help users discover music with their friends.

Albums is Sony's personalized way to browse and share your pictures and videos, while Movies offers a video player that will also search for other details surrounding the film you're watching.

Rolling out now

While the update itself is ready for Xperia P handsets, it will roll out to users over the next few weeks depending on their carrier and region.

When the update is available a message will automatically prompt users to download over Wi-Fi, their cellular network, or in some cases through a PC or Mac.

Sony says that next in line for the Ice Cream Sandwich update are the Xperia U, Xperia Sola and Xperia Go handsets, though there is no date yet for when the update is expected to be ready.

Via Sony