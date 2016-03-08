Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are the best phones in the world right now

The verdict is in. Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are the best phones you can buy right now.

Taking the top spot from the Galaxy S6, the Galaxy S7 Edge is our favourite phone in the world – it scored five stars in our full review.

The Galaxy S7 takes second place, but it also scored the perfect five star review - and we don't give those out lightly, with only four other phones having ever achieved the same score.

Ultra rare scores

Previous champions include the HTC Desire in 2010, Samsung's Galaxy S2 in 2011, the HTC One M7 in 2013 and the HTC One M8 in 2014.

Although the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are five star phones, neither is perfect. There's only one storage version for each phone, and both are costly. But if you're willing to spend the money on the latest tech, it's worthwhile.