Samsung's about to make the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge cameras even better

Samsung's latest flagship handsets, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, have some of the best rear shooters on the market and it seems they are set to get even better.

According to sources speaking to SamMobile, the company is working on a new update to the camera app that will roll out with the Android 5.1.1 update.

Both devices will receive some extra camera features, but it's not currently clear what those will be.

Make it snappy

Others are speculating RAW shooting and shutter speed control will be added in the new update as both the HTC One M9 and LG G4 already have these features ready and raring to go from day one.

SamMobile also revealed the update will be coming to the devices codenamed Samsung Zen and Samsung Noble, the former of which is expected to be the long rumoured Galaxy Note 5.