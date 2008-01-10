Samsung F490 phone light, lush and loaded

It's getting hard to tell the current crop of touchscreen phones apart, but the F490 has plenty going for it.

The latest high-end phone from Samsung to hit European carriers is the long-awaited SGH-F490 - a 102g, 11.8mm looker with a large touchscreen and plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The 3.2-inch touch-sensitive screen provides a window onto the usual Samsung Croix interface that attempts to make navigating menus as simple as possible, although it recognises just one tap at a time.



Costly, but worth it?

With a predicted price of around £400 come the February launch, the F490 needs to have plenty beyond good looks going for it, so a 5-megapixel camera is no surprise. HSDPA downloads at 3.6Mbit/s are supported on compatible GSM networks at any of 900, 1800, 1900 and 2100MHz.

Samsung is clearly aiming at smartphone users, with its boasts of embedded Google search and a browser that can handle full internet pages. And the F490 wouldn't be a Samsung phone without support for a ton of video and audio formats, including WMV, MPEG-4, MP3, AAC and WMA.

Internal memory is a little skimpy at just 130MB, but there's always the trusty microSD slot for all the expansion action you need.