Mobile service finds reliable tradespeople

The Problem Solved service helps you locate recommended tradespeople from your phone, wherever you are and whenever you need them

If you need work done round the house urgently, a new location-based mobile search service that can find reputable plumber, electrician or other tradesperson in your area could be just what you're after.

Problem Solved , the UK's largest online directory of recommended and vetted tradespeople, has set up a service that enables mobile users to search locally by text. By texting the appropriate short code - PLUMBER, BUILDER, ELECTRICIAN, etc. - followed by the user's postcode to 66066, users can get info on 3 recommended local firms texted to their phone, Handy if you're not near the internet and discover you have a pipe leaking.

The Problem Solved service currently offers mobile-based local searches for builders, plumbers, electricians, decorators, roofer, locksmiths, tillers and handymen.

The service is available from any mobile phone now.