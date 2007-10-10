Alcatel creates fashion phone with Mandarina

Alcatel has unveiled a new fashion mobile phone handset, designed in collaboration with Italian accessory maker Mandarina Duck.

The Mandarina Duck clamshell handset has a glossy and rubberised texture, and comes in three colours: cherry red, lilac and green. The handset comes with a phone charm and bag clip so you won't have to root around to find it.

The handset features an MP3 player, camera, Bluetooth and a colour screen. Each handset in the range comes with colour co-ordinated software especially designed to match your phone.

The Mandarina Duck phone will be available exclusively from Carphone Warehouse stores at the start of November. Price on Pay As You Go (PAYG) is pegged at £80.