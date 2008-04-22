70% of all voicemail language not in dictionary

A study carried out for voice-to-text messaging service SpinVox has suggested that 70 per cent of all language used in voicemails isn’t in the dictionary.

According to SpinVox, which have developed its D2 system for translating voice messages into written words, a staggering amount of voicemails are statistically likely to be in non-standard English.

Spogs

Although SpinVox provides a list of 10 obscure words it has found – including brammer (outstanding), jangle (gossip) and spogs (sweets) – many of the colloquialisms are more familiar.

The study is not entirely accurate though. For example, according to SpinVox 'dreckly' is used to mean 'immediately', however TechRadar's resident Cornishman (where the term is most widely used) remains adamant that the term is generally used to signify the complete opposite of 'immediately'.

70 per cent? Really?

However, despite TechRadar’s doubts over the 70 per cent figure (surely a massive percentage of all language is common but dictionary-bound words like 'a', 'and', 'then', 'what', and of course 'hello', 'hi', 'hey', etc), it's fair to suggest that translating rural accents from Scouse to Glaswegian, odd words and slang is no mean feat.

Apparently SpinVox’s D2 can do just that, so you can finally have a written translation of that mad Geordie aunt you don’t really understand by merely screening all her calls to voicemail.

Haway.