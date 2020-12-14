Nokia along with Flipkart launch PureBook X14 laptop in India

Nokia branded laptops are finally here in India. After multiple leaks and rumours, Flipkart – the brand licensee- has finally announced the launch of the all-new Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in the country.

The new thin and light laptops will be Flipkart exclusive and will be available for preorders from December 18, 2020. Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 14-inch full HD screen with support for Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos for headphones.

Nokia PureBook X14 Price and availability

The new Nokia PureBook X14 is available in only one colour option – Matte Black. It is priced at Rs 59,990 and will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020.

Nokia PureBook X14 specifications

As mentioned above, these new laptops fall in the “thin and light” category of laptops making them ideal for work and people on the go. Weighing at just 1.1KGs, the Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with Intel Integrated UHD graphic processor coupled with 512GB NVMe SSD along with 8GB of DD4 RAM. The memory on the laptop can be upgraded to a maximum of 16GB as it comes with 2 different memory slots.

The display on the laptop is a 14-inch full HD LED-backlit IPS panel with minimal bezels on the sides offering 86% screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the display offers 16.7 million colours and up to 250 nits brightness.

The laptop comes with 64-bit Windows 10 Home Plus pre-installed and supports Face Unlock with Windows Hello-certified HD IR Webcam. The company boasts 8 hours of battery backup from the 46.7 WHr 3-cell battery. The laptops come with a 65W charger.

In terms of connectivity and ports, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and a couple of USB 3.1 ports apart from a USB Type C (3.1) and a USB 2.0 port each. There is one HDMI, RJ45 and headphone and mic combo jack.