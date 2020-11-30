Nokia to launch laptops in India - on the back of phones, TVs and a media streamer

Before iPhones and Android devices took over, Nokia enjoyed a healthy lead in the mobile phone industry. The company had branched into various other sections like laptops, mini-notebooks, and other portable computing devices, however, just because it did not innovate enough, it got wiped out.

Now, Nokia has not only brought back the smartphones and TVs it is all set to launch full-fledged laptops soon in the market. Contrary to its past, the company seems to have acted swiftly this time after assessing the increased demand of laptops due to the pandemic-induced requirement of portable computing devices.

Going by what a popular tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted, nine different models of Nokia laptops have been certified by BIS and a closer look at the model number reveals a bit or two about these upcoming devices.

Turns out it will be a series. pic.twitter.com/9IUOXGWfD0November 27, 2020

Belonging to a single series, the model numbers for these models are NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. It looks like these laptops will be offered in Intel core i3 and i5 variants. In all probability, these laptops will run on Windows 10 out of the box, however, rest still remains a mystery.

In India, Nokia has licensed its brand name to Flipkart to sell TVs, where Flipkart handles the manufacturing and distribution. However even though these laptops are being made in China, Nokia could collaborate with Flipkart again to sell these laptops in the country.

Since HMD is only responsible for smartphones under the Nokia brand, the Finnish company is not involved anywhere in the marketing or after-sales support of Nokia products apart from smartphones.

Nokia is not the only smartphone maker that has launched its laptop lineup. We recently saw brands like Xiaomi and Honor introduce their laptops in India. While Xiaomi has still done relatively well in this new segment, Honor has been struggling in almost every segment.

Currently, there is very little information about the upcoming Nokia laptops, and the only option for now is to wait till we come across more inputs, both in terms of what the company shares and via more leaks. Till then stay tuned.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!