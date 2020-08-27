Honor MagicBook 15 will be back in stock next week

The Honor MagicBook 15 will go on sale in India next week again. The laptop was launched in India back in July along with two smartphones. The laptop will go on sale again on August 31 at 12 noon.

The company entered the budget laptop segment to take on the Mi NoteBook 14 in India. Unlike the Mi NoteBook 14, the MagicBook 15 is powered by AMD Ryzen chipset.

The Honor MagicBook 15 is priced at Rs 42,990 and for the first sale, it was available for Rs 39,990. However, on the next sale, the laptop will be priced Rs.3000 higher.

It is a thin and light laptop which will take on the Mi NoteBook 14 here in India. The major difference comes with the SoC. The Honor MagicBook 15 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU coupled with Vega 8 graphics. You get 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 256GB of SSD. Port options onboard include a Type-C port, HDMI, USB 2.0, and a USB 3.0.

One of the unique features of the laptop is the camera. The MagicBook 15 comes with a pop-up HD camera which is placed under the keyboard and comes out only when in use. You get a 15.6-inch FullView Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio with 5.3mm thin bezels on all the sides. On the battery front, there is a 65Whr battery with quick charge support for a quick charge which can charge up to 53% in just 35 minutes. It charges via Type-C port. On a single charge, the laptop is claimed last up to 6.6 hours.

For security, there is a fingerprint scanner that’s integrated with the power button. Other features include Magic link 2.0 which makes sharing between laptop and phones seamless(only select Honor devices). To keep the thermals under check, there is an S-shaped fan under the hood. The laptop weighs 1.53Kgs and is thick at 16.9mm.

