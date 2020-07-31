Honor MagicBook 15 and affordable Honor 9A and 9S smartphones launched in India

Honor is back from a slight slump with many awaited products, getting a piece of the busy tech launch season. Along with two new affordable smartphones, Honor also entered the ultrabook segment of India.

Honor 9A

The Honor 9A is the company’s new budget phone with a 6.3-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720) dewdrop screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage along with microSD card support up to 512GB. It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery which can be topped up with micro USB cable. The big battery on the device can also be used as a power bank with reverse charging (5V/1.2A).

In the optics department, you get a triple camera stack with a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 however, it lacks support for any Google services or apps out of the box.

Other features of the Honor 9A includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, 88dB loudspeaker with party mode, and NFC. It weighs just 185 grams and is 9.04mm thick with no camera bump. Colour options include Phantom Blue and Midnight Black.

The Honor 9A is priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be available on Amazon starting August 6. On the first sale, it can be purchased at a special price of Rs 8,999.

Honor 9S

The Honor 9S is the cheapest of the two devices. It flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in one variant packed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot. On the camera front, there is an 8MP snapper at the rear along with a 5MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a 3,020mAh. The fingerprint scanner is missing on the device but, face unlock makes the cut. Just like the other Honor smartphones, it comes with AppGallery as the default Play Store alternative. There won’t be any support for Google Play Store or Google Play services.

The Honor 9S is priced at Rs 6,499 and it will be available on Flipkart starting August 6. For the first sale, it will be available at a special price of Rs 5,999.

Honor MagicBook 15

Honor entered the laptop segment in India with the Honor MagicBook 15. It is a thin and light laptop which will take on the Mi NoteBook 14 here in India. The major difference comes with the SoC. The Honor MagicBook 15 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU coupled with Vega 8 graphics. You get 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 256GB of SSD. Port options onboard include a Type-C port, HDMI, USB 2.0, and a USB 3.0.

One of the unique features of the laptop is the camera. The MagicBook 15 comes with a pop-up HD camera which is placed under the keyboard and comes out only when in use. You get a 15.6-inch FullView Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio with 5.3mm thin bezels on all the sides. On the battery front, there is a 65Whr battery with quick charge support for a quick charge which can charge up to 53% in just 35 minutes. It charges via Type-C port. On a single charge, the laptop is claimed last up to 6.6 hours.

For security, there is a fingerprint scanner that’s integrated with the power button. Other features include Magic link 2.0 which makes sharing between laptop and phones seamless(only select Honor devices). To keep the thermals under check, there is an S-shaped fan under the hood. The laptop weighs 1.53Kgs and is thick at 16.9mm.

The Honor MagicBook 15 is priced at Rs 42,990, but will be available at Rs 39,990 on the first sale.

