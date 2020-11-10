Asus launches new ZenBook 14 and VivoBook Ultra laptops in India

Asus has finally launched the much talked about new generation of ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India. The new launches include the Asus ZenBook 14 UX425, VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook 15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 laptops.

This new generation of laptops that succeed the VivoBook S14 and Vivobook S15 series of laptops now feature the newest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs which were announced back in September globally.

ZenBook 14 (UX425): Specs and features

The Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 features a diamond-cut aluminum alloy exterior and weighs 1.13kg. It is available in the pine grey color. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is equipped with a PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, and WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

ZenBook 14 features an ErgoLift hinge with up to 90% screen-to-body ratio and a Full-HD IPS LED panel. In terms of ports it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader. With Thunderbolt 4, the laptop can output to two 4K displays or an 8K display, connect to storage devices, or expand connections, and more.

The ZenBook 14 comes equipped with a 67-watt-hour battery which apparently offers an all-day battery life of up to 21 hours. The fast-charge feature can restore up to 60% of the battery in merely 49 minutes.

The ZenBook 14 will be available on Asus Exclusive Stores, offline store, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay sales at a price of Rs 82,990.

VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513) and K15 (K513): Specs and features

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 are follow-ups of the VivoBook S S14 /Vivobook S S15 series. The new generation of laptops comprise a multi-colour range of options including Bespoke Black, Dreamy White, and Cobalt Blue for Vivobook Ultra 14/15.

The ultra-slim laptops under VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and Vivobook Ultra K15 options combine aluminium alloy and plastic. Models in the series are available in Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold color options.

These feature Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook K513 laptops offer Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.7 GHz. The laptops are also equipped with NVIDIA MX330 GPU and paired with up to 8GB RAM and a PCIe SSD solution. Both options offer the provision of expandable storage with a 1TB SATA HDD.

The 14-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display on the new VivoBook laptops have a screen-to-body ratio of up to 85%, with the Full-HD LED panel. These come with Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) wireless network card The new laptops also feature an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

The new VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 are equipped with a full-sized keyboard. The key pitch is almost 19 mm wide and is also spill-resistant.

These feature the Asus Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) which is an ultra-efficient thermal design and power-saving solution. This is available in only Core i5 and i7 11th gen laptops.

The VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) will be available on Asus Exclusive Stores, offline store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay sales at a price of Rs 42,990. The VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513) will be available on Asus Exclusive Stores, offline store, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay sales at a price of Rs 43,990. And the VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413) will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs 59,990.