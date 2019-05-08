The best Asus gaming laptops 2019

Welcome to our list of the best Asus gaming laptops. Every year PC gaming gets bigger and bigger, and the hardware that powers it gets more powerful. But, what if you want to take that power on the road? Well, there are plenty of Asus gaming laptops that will let you do just that.

Asus gaming laptops are almost universally packed with powerful hardware, beautiful displays and svelte builds. But, picking the right Asus gaming laptop for your needs is harder than it sounds. You need to ask yourself what you plan on doing with your Asus gaming laptop: do you want to play Apex Legends on the go, trying to be the last one standing? Or, do you want to die again and again in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?

Whichever games are on your list, there will be an Asus gaming laptop for you. And, we went ahead and gathered up some of the best Asus gaming laptops on the market, so you can spend less time shopping and more time in game. We’ve also included our exclusive price comparison tool, so you can find the best Asus gaming laptop deals.

Make sure you check out our pick of the best Asus laptops as well, if you're not just looking for an Asus gaming machine.

Image Credit: Asus

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Power in style

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) | RAM: 8-24GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Thin and light

Great performance

Expensive

If you travel a lot, but you don’t want to be separated from the best PC games when you do, finding a thin and light Asus gaming laptop like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is a dream come true. Rocking up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, there isn’t a AAA game out there that will be out of reach. Plus, it’s so thin, light and stylish that you’ll want to take it everywhere you go.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Image Credit: Asus

2. Asus ROG G703

A thicc boi

CPU: Intel Core i7-i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) | RAM: 8-24GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 256GB - 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Very big and foreboding

Extremely powerful

Extremely expensive

Sometimes a thin and light gaming laptop just isn’t going to cut it. Sure, they’re fun to carry around to play games on the subway or something, but when you need to pull out the big guns, a thick desktop replacement like the Asus ROG G703 is going to be your best bet. This beast only comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and can be packed with up to 64GB of RAM so you’re going to cut through everything without a problem. As long as you have the cash, this is the most powerful Asus gaming laptop you’ll find anywhere.

Read the full review: Asus ROG G703

Image Credit: Asus

3. Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition

A Scar you won’t want to heal

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5 VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD + 1TB HDD

Great gaming performance

Impressive speakers

Last-gen graphics

When you go out looking for an Asus gaming laptop, you’ll find plenty of budget options and a lot of extremely expensive devices. However, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the best of both worlds, bringing performance on par with the best gaming PCs without setting you back thousands of dollars. It’s not the slimmest laptop in the world – not even the slimmest laptop on this list, but in terms of hardware, you’re getting exactly what you’re paying for, and we can’t complain about that.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition

Image Credit: Asus

4. Asus ROG Strix Hero II

A marvel of a mid-range Asus gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB SSD

Stylish build

Narrow bezels

Limited to RTX 2060

The Asus ROG Strix Hero II is marketed as a laptop for esports, and while its 144Hz display and RTX 2060 GPU is great for that, this Asus gaming laptop is capable of so much more. At 1080p, this attractive mid-range laptop should be able to play most, if not all, AAA games at 1080p with all the settings maxed out. It is a bit on the expensive side, but so are all Nvidia RTX laptops.

Read our hands-on: Asus ROG Strix Hero II

Image Credit: Asus

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M

Portable power at a decent price

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) - GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5 VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Beautiful

Powerful

Expensive

We here at TechRadar love a thin and light gaming laptop, the ability to bring the best PC games on the road without having to compromise on performance is a win. And, while many super thin gaming laptops come with an extremely heavy price increase, the Asus Zephyrus M manages to keep things reasonable. We haven’t been able to get our hands on it for testing but, trust us, this isn’t a gaming laptop you’re going to want to pass on. It has yet to be refreshed with Nvidia RTX graphics, and while that’s a bummer, it does mean that you’ll likely find some sweet deals.