Asus Zenbook 14 with Intel 11th gen processor launching in India on November 10

Asus is all set to launch the Zenbook 14 UX425EA in India on November 10. The thin and light laptop will be part of the Amazon Great India sale that has been going on since October 17.

Asus launched its newest lineup of Zenbook 14 laptops back in the month of September globally as soon as the Intel Tiger Lake CPUs were announced. And now the laptops are set to hit the Indian market. While the teaser page on Amazon mentions both the Zenbook 14 and the Vivobook Ultra 15, on the former has a confirmed date.

Asus Zenbook 14: Specs

The Zenbook 14 (UX425EA) is a 14-inch ultraportable laptop in the ZenBook Classic series. It features Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 1.2-2.8 GHz processor along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It has a 14.0-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level display, with Anti-glare technology. The display has a brightness of 300nits, is 100% sRGB and has a Screen-to-body ratio of 90％.

It ought to come with options for 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will also have options for PCIe 3.0 SSD or Intel Optane Memory. In terms of ports it will offer one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two Thunderbolt 4 that supports display and power delivery, one HDMI 2.0b and a Micro SD card reader.

The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX425EA) will feature a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with 1.4mm Key-travel. It will also feature a 67WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery with a Type-C, 65W AC power adapter. The laptop weighs at 1.13 kg which makes it one of the lighter ultra thin and light laptops available out there. In terms of colour options the laptop will be available in two which are Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.