Asus NUC 15 Pro+ boosts performance by 18%, but lacks Strix Halo

Compact 0.7-liter design offers tool-free RAM and storage upgrades

Ultra-quiet cooling reduces noise by 1.2X under heavy workloads

Asus has introduced the NUC 15 Pro+, its most advanced mini PC yet, featuring Intel’s latest 15th-generation Core Ultra 9 processors and Intel Arc graphics.

This compact system is designed for professional workloads and content creation, positioning itself as one of the most powerful computers in its category.

It delivers an 18% performance boost over previous-generation NUC models with AI-enhanced processing and improved thermal efficiency, but the absence of AMD’s Strix Halo APU raises doubts about its ability to compete with high-performance mini PCs from smaller brands.

Meet the NUC 15 Pro+, Asus's fastest mini PC ever

With support for up to four 4K displays, the NUC 15 Pro+ is designed for multitasking, photo editors, and high-resolution workflows, featuring two HDMI 2.1 supporting 4K at 60Hz and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

It also supports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an RJ45 LAN port for wired networking, and a Kensington lock for security.

This workstation features Intel Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 46 Gbps, and Bluetooth 5.4, enabling data transfer at up to 2 Mbps with a connection range of 240 meters.

It features a proximity sensor that locks or wakes the system based on user presence, an advanced cooling system that reduces noise by 1.2X compared to previous models and its US MIL-STD-810H certification guarantees 24/7 reliability in extreme conditions.

Asus is positioning the NUC 15 Pro+ as a direct competitor to Apple’s Mac Mini M4, combining a compact 0.7-liter chassis with premium build quality as well as an easy-access design for quick RAM and storage upgrades without tools.

Via TechPowerUp