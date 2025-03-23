Asus Vivobook 18 charging reaches 60% capacity in just 49 minutes

Laptop offers with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD, multitasking is smooth and efficient

Comes with Windows Hello facial recognition and a webcam cover

Asus has released the Vivobook 18, a budget-friendly business laptop with an 18.4-inch IPS display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1920 × 1200, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it a decent laptop for programming.

With a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of 300 nits for an immersive viewing experience, the display reduces blue light emissions, making the Vivobook 18 ideal for working at all hours.

The Vivobook 18 is exclusively powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 260 fast CPU, featuring eight Zen 4 cores with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz for smooth multitasking.

AMD Ryzen 7 260 brings exclusive performance

The Vivobook 18 comes with AMD Radeon 780M graphics, allowing it to handle multimedia tasks efficiently, making it a capable laptop for trading.

It also supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and comes with PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options starting at 512GB and going up to 1TB.

For connectivity, there is a mix of modern and traditional ports, featuring two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The USB-C ports support DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery, allowing users to connect external monitors and charge the laptop, though bandwidth is limited to 5 Gbit/s.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A 75Wh battery that supports fast charging powers the Vivobook 18, restoring 60% of its capacity in just 49 minutes. To maintain stable performance under heavy workloads, it features upgraded heat pipes and a taller fan design for improved airflow against previous models, with a CPU TDP of 35W.

The laptop maintains a sleek design, measuring just 1.86 cm thick and weighing 2.6 kg, while also meeting MIL-STD 810H military standards for durability.

A Windows Hello-compatible infrared camera enables quick and secure facial recognition login, while a physical cover adds an extra layer of privacy. In the same vein, AI noise-canceling technology filters out background noise on calls.

Asus has launched the Vivobook 18 in Germany for €899, with availability expected to expand to other markets soon