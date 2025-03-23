The Asus Vivobook 18 is the only affordable 18-inch laptop right now, and it comes with a powerful CPU no other laptop has

News
By published

Exclusive AMD Ryzen 7 260 enhances performance for trading and coding

Asus Vivobook 18
(Image credit: Asus)
  • Asus Vivobook 18 charging reaches 60% capacity in just 49 minutes
  • Laptop offers with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD, multitasking is smooth and efficient
  • Comes with Windows Hello facial recognition and a webcam cover

Asus has released the Vivobook 18, a budget-friendly business laptop with an 18.4-inch IPS display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1920 × 1200, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it a decent laptop for programming.

With a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of 300 nits for an immersive viewing experience, the display reduces blue light emissions, making the Vivobook 18 ideal for working at all hours.

The Vivobook 18 is exclusively powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 260 fast CPU, featuring eight Zen 4 cores with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz for smooth multitasking.

AMD Ryzen 7 260 brings exclusive performance

The Vivobook 18 comes with AMD Radeon 780M graphics, allowing it to handle multimedia tasks efficiently, making it a capable laptop for trading.

It also supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and comes with PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options starting at 512GB and going up to 1TB.

For connectivity, there is a mix of modern and traditional ports, featuring two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The USB-C ports support DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery, allowing users to connect external monitors and charge the laptop, though bandwidth is limited to 5 Gbit/s.

A 75Wh battery that supports fast charging powers the Vivobook 18, restoring 60% of its capacity in just 49 minutes. To maintain stable performance under heavy workloads, it features upgraded heat pipes and a taller fan design for improved airflow against previous models, with a CPU TDP of 35W.

The laptop maintains a sleek design, measuring just 1.86 cm thick and weighing 2.6 kg, while also meeting MIL-STD 810H military standards for durability.

A Windows Hello-compatible infrared camera enables quick and secure facial recognition login, while a physical cover adds an extra layer of privacy. In the same vein, AI noise-canceling technology filters out background noise on calls.

Asus has launched the Vivobook 18 in Germany for €899, with availability expected to expand to other markets soon

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
HP Fury G1i 18&quot;
'2-inches gets you 30% more screen': HP is pitching 18-inch laptop as the best new thing in tech
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (2024) main image
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (2024) review
A woman holding up an Asus laptop in a field of wheat
Asus unveils the 'World's lightest Copilot+ PC' at CES 2025
HP ZBook Ultra G1a
Could this be the world's most powerful compact mobile workstation? HP thinks so
Asus Zenbook Duo (2025) in landscape mode on a desk at CES 2025
Asus Zenbook Duo (2025) hands on: the new king of on-the-go functionality
HP EliteBook X G1a
This $4299 laptop comes with 128GB RAM by default plus an AMD Ryzen AI 9 APU, and I can't wait to test it
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in News
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened
Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in Android code – and may come with a useful speed boost
L-mount alliance
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
More about pro
MSI Roamii BE Lite

I reviewed the MSI Roamii BE Lite – it's affordable Wi-Fi 7, but there's a catch
Vinpower iXFlash and iXFlash Cube

This tiny 2TB USB Flash drive can both charge and backup your iPhone at the same time
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid

5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
See more latest
Most Popular
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight – everything we know so far about HBO's Game of Thrones prequel
Vinpower iXFlash and iXFlash Cube
This tiny 2TB USB Flash drive can both charge and backup your iPhone at the same time
Compal Adapt X modular laptop
One of the largest laptop manufacturers releases concept pictures of Adapt X, a modular laptop in the same vein as Framework
Anycubic foldable portable 3D printer
Anycubic may launch this gorgeous foldable portable 3D printer any day soon, and I can't wait to try it out
HP Fury G1i 18&quot;
'2-inches gets you 30% more screen': HP is pitching 18-inch laptop as the best new thing in tech
Framework Desktop
Framework's Desktop is selling like hot cakes; Ryzen Max+ 395, Max 383 batches are sold out with next shipment in Q3
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened
Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability