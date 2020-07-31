Nokia, Flipkart launch a 65-inch 4K Android TV

Nokia, which has partnered with Flipkart for the TV lineup, unveiled a new Smart TV in India. The newly launched 65-inch Smart Android TV variant sits right above the 43-inch model that launched back in June and is priced at ₹64,999.

The new 65-inch Android TV listed on Flipkart has an LED panel with 4K resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Nokia says the display is an A + Grade panel and has a 60Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is up to 480nits.

Viewing angles look pretty good at 178-degree FOV but the contrast ratio is 1100:1. Nokia says the display has Dolby Vision and Intelligent Dimming support for enhancing darker regions, improving contrast and colours.

Under the hood, 1GHz Pure X quad-core Cortex A-53 CPU powers the device. The device comes with Mali 450MP4 GPU to handle the DC dimming and color reproduction better. There is a 2.25GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

As for connectivity, the TV has 3xHDMI, 1xUSB 2.0, 1xAV, and 1xUSB 3.0 Ethernet ports. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n(2.4GHz).

Audio-wise, the Nokia TV is powered by JBL Audio with 24W bottom-firing speakers and supports DTS Tru sound and JBL Audio tuning. Other features include 5-band equalizer, auto volume enhancer and dialogue enhancement.

The model number is 65CAUHDN and the TV runs Android TV 9 out-of-the-box with built-in Chromecast, support for Google voice assistant and Play Store to download more apps.

Just like its predecessor 43-inch TV , the new 65-inch 4K TV comes preloaded with Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube apps. A dedicated Remote Controller with hotkeys for these apps, also provides voice control using Google Assistant.

The Nokia 65-inch Smart Android 4K TV is priced at Rs.64,999 ($869) and will be available exclusively via Flipkart from August 6th. Flipkart has offers like 5% off of Axis Bank Buzz and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, and 10% off instant discount off Standard Chartered Credit Card for EMI transaction.