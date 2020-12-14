Nokia PureBook X14 laptop price in India, specifications and release date

Like many countries, the laptop market of India exploded this year with a sudden rise in the demand for better machines at all price points. Aiming to grab a piece of the pie, the Nokia PureBook X14 has now been launched in India.

Wight the rise in remote working, laptops have become far more essential in 2020. To nobody’s surprise, we saw many new brands enter the space such as Xiaomi and Honor. Keeping the Indian context in mind, they focussed on the budget segment. Nokia’s approach seems to be towards the premium segment , with equally high-end design and materials in tow.

Beyond smartphones, Nokia also entered the smart TV and media streaming device segments in India this year. The Nokia PureBook launch was confirmed by Flipkart earlier last week, while a BIS listing revealed that up to nine different models could be unveiled eventually. For now, only one model has been launched. Here's what it offers.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Nokia's first laptop in India

Nokia's first laptop in India When is it coming? December 2020

December 2020 How much will it cost? Rs 59,990

Nokia PureBook X14 price in India

Launched on December 14, the Nokia PureBook X14 price in India is Rs 59,990. It will be available for pre-order starting December 18. Only one variant is available for now.

Nokia PureBook X14 specs and features

As the name suggests, the laptop has a 14-inch Full HD display with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The bezels on three sides are fairly slim at just 4.8mm while retaining the HD IR webcam on the top edge.

The entire body of the Nokia PureBook X14 is made of a Magnesium-Aluminium alloy, coming in at 16.8mm thick and tipping the scales at just 1.1 kgs. It manages to fit in a full-sized RJ45 port for wired ethernet connections, along with a USB Type-C, two USB Type-As (USB 3.1), a regular USB 2.0, HDMI and a combo 3.5mm audio jack.

On the inside, it is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo frequencies of up to 4.2GHz. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. As for wireless connectivity, the Nokia PureBook X14 supports Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band WiFi. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, keyboard backlighting, Windows Hello facial recognition and Dolby Atmos audio.

We expect Flipkart to add other variants eventually.