Samsung puts the table into tablet with its huge 18-incher

Between the Galaxy Note 5 and now the 5.7-inch Galaxy S6 Edge+, Samsung is notorious for creating devices with oversized screens and soon it could be releasing an 18.4-inch tablet.

A new Android tablet codenamed "Tahoe" popped up on Sammobile's radar and it could feature a screen large enough to eclipse your lap. A Samsung source claims the new tablet, designated internally as SM-T670, could come with an 18.4-inch display but oddly enough a display resolution of only 1,920 x 1,080.

Details also suggest this mega tablet could come equipped with a 1.6GHz quad-core Exynos 7580 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB with a microSD card), and a 5,700 mAh battery. It purportedly will also have a 2.1MP front-facing camera – and oh yes, it may have an 8MP rear snapper as well for extra obnoxious tablet photography.

Sadly, the weight of this tablet was not included in the rumors, but the Tahoe could be a very large device indeed with 451.8 x 275.8 x 11.9 mm (W x D x H) dimensions.

We've already seen a few plus-sized tablets including the Dell XPS 18 and the massive 27-inch Lenovo Horizon 2, however, the Tahoe could be the first of these devices running Android.