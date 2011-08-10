Samsung 'disappointed with courts' over Galaxy 10.1 decision

Samsung has released a statement regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 being banned from sale in Europe (apart from the Netherlands), saying that it is making moves to defend its intellectual property and get its tablet back in the shops.

Late on Tuesday, a German court decided to grant Apple a temporary injunction against the Galaxy Tab 10.1, due to an ongoing patent dispute.

The repercussions of this are already being seen in the UK, with Amazon.co.uk no longer stocking the device.

Court out

"Samsung is disappointed with the court's decision and we intend to act immediately to defend our intellectual property rights through the on-going legal proceedings in Germany and will continue to actively defend these rights throughout the world," said a statement by Samsung.

"We will take all necessary measures to ensure Samsung's innovative mobile communications devices are available to customers in Europe and around the world.

"This decision by the court in Germany in no way influences other legal proceedings filed with the courts in Europe and elsewhere."

The 'other' legal proceedings are in the Netherlands, where a court decision is set to be made in a matter of days.

