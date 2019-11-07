The best Chromebooks of 2019

You’ll want to check out one of the best Chromebooks listed below.

The best Chromebooks are a somewhat new addition to the laptop conversation but they are a wise choice for anyone looking for a new device or one solely for work.

Why is that? The best chromebooks can hold a charge that will last you through the day with their excellent battery life, and are very capable of multitasking, even if it may not seem like it with the lightweight components most come with. And they’re getting more powerful every year, growing by leaps and bounds over previous generations.

Why go with one of the best Chromebooks instead of another laptop? It really depends on what your computing needs are and you’ll want to spend some time learning more about what a Chromebook is to see if its right for you. The short version, though, is that the best Chromebooks are cheaper, lighter, and are much less susceptible to malicious attacks compared to Windows 10 devices. They can handle most tasks, whether they’re productivity-, creativity- or even entertainment-related, as long as they’re not processor-heavy.

This means that if you spend most of your time writing up documents and emails, bringing some streaming shows and doing some mobile gaming (think Plants vs Zombies), not to mention rudimentary photo and video editing, you’ll want to check out one of the best Chromebooks listed below. And with Black Friday deals around the corner, these affordable devices will be even lighter on your pocketbook.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

We often see a lot of excellent Chromebook deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we expect this year to be no different. Big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Currys (in the UK) can get very competitive during this period (and the run up to it), so if you know where to look, you can get some very compelling prices. However, don't just wait until Black Friday, many retailers will be cutting prices already, and on this page our built-in price comparison tool will show you the very best deals for each Chromebook.

The Google Pixelbook Go is the best Chromebook of 2019. (Image credit: Google)

1. Google Pixelbook Go

The best Chromebook ever made

CPU: Intel Core m3 - Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB - 256GB eMMC

Incredible battery life

Amazing ‘Hush’ keyboard

Iffy pricing at mid- to- high-end

No biometric login

Google continues its tradition of making the best Chromebooks in the world. While it's older Pixelbook used to occupy the top spot in our best Chromebooks list, it's been replaced by Google's latest Chromebook: the Pixelbook Go. This is a Chromebook that proves that these devices can be just as stylish and powerful as traditional laptops, and the Pixelbook Go brings a lot of the original Pixelbook's premium features to a more affordable device. It also features a fantastic battery life and a brilliant keyboard that makes typing on a pleasure.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook Go

The Asus Chromebook Flip is the best convertible Chromebook. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus Chromebook Flip

Premium Chromebook specs, economic Chromebook pricing

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

Before Google rolled out the Pixelbook, and showed us exactly what the best Chromebooks should be, the Asus Chromebook Flip was the Google laptop a lot of Google laptops aspired to be. With a full Intel Core processor and a full-HD display, the Asus Chromebook Flip was certainly a game-changer. These days, in the shadow of Google Pixelbook, the Asus Chromebook Flip is the best Chromebook for you if you want the Pixelbook’s key features, but cannot afford its steep price. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best Asus laptops to consider.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a brilliant Chromebook for productivity. (Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Chromebook Pro

The best Chromebook for productivity

CPU: 0.99Ghz Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Stunning, gorgeous design

Stylus support on Chrome OS

Cramped keyboard

Weak speakers

When the best Chromebooks finally supported Android apps, it was only a matter of time before Samsung threw its hat into the ring. The manufacturer designed a Chromebook that’s as stunning as it is powerful. With a 12.3-inch QHD touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, the Samsung Chromebook Pro also has a built-in stylus – the first of its kind to show up in a Chromebook. This laptop gives many of its rivals, including includes most Android devices, a run for their money, even if its keyboard could use a bit of tightening up.

Read the full review: Samsung Chromebook Pro

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Asus Chromebook Flip .

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is another top convertible Chromebook. (Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Chromebook Spin 13

The best business Chromebook with a convertible design

CPU: 8th-gen Intel Core i3 – i5 U-Series | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB LPDDR3 | Screen: 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 IPS touch display | Storage: 64GB – 128GB eMMC SSD

Beautiful display

Premium finish

Expensive

Education is one of the first things that comes to mind when you think of Chromebooks. But with its Chromebook Spin 13, Acer wants its Chromebooks to also be synonymous with business. Beautifully built from aluminum with a gorgeous QHD screen, it fits perfectly in any office setting, and will draw admiring looks at a cafe. It’s more than just its attractive chassis, however: the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is packed with full-fat Ultrabook processors, so you can get work done – whether it’s at school or in the office – in style.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 13

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 is everything every Chromebook needs to be. (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1

Back to the core of the Chromebook

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB-64GB eMMC

Durable

Long battery life

Not very powerful

The best Chromebooks are generally affordable devices so that they are accessible to anyone, no matter their budget. The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 perfectly fits this bill, even if isn’t the most powerful Chromebook on the market. This device is everything every Chromebook needs to be: affordable, easy to use and durable. Aned, it’s rugged too. The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 is great for doing all your web browsing, paper writing and show binging needs. Plus, it may just be one of the best laptops for kids , as it won’t break from a single drop.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1

Acer has made one of the best Chromebooks ever with the Chromebook Spin 11. (Image credit: Acer)

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 11

A fresh spin on one of the best Chromebooks

CPU: 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | RAM: 4GB LPDDR4 | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) IPS touch | Storage: 32GB eMMC SSD

Affordable price

Durable frame

Dim screen

The best Chromebooks make the most compelling student laptops , and that’s exactly where the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 excels. Whether you’re a student or a parent of one, this is a cheap, capable and durable laptop that will let you get some schoolwork done while commuting or traveling. You might not get any hardcore gaming or proper video editing done on it. However, if you only need to write up some papers and stream videos or shows in your downtime, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 should be at the top of your list.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 11

The Acer Chromebook 15 makes a great impression with its battery life. (Image credit: Acer)

7. Acer Chromebook 15

Favoring longevity over beefy specs

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Unbelievable battery life

Attractive, fanless design

Trackpad feels clunky

Easy to weigh down with tabs

With a solid build quality that rivals a MacBook , it’s easy to excuse the Acer Chromebook 15’s aversion to 2-in-1 form factors. Still, given that the best Chromebooks rolling out this year are fully convertible, thanks to the wide adoption of Android app support, the Acer Chromebook 15 had to prove itself with more than great style. Beyond its aptitude for laying flat using a 180-degree hinge, this beautiful 15-inch Chromebook also makes a great impression with its battery life, lasting nearly 17 hours in our battery test.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 15

Acer Chromebook R11 has a 360-degree hinge. (Image credit: Acer)

8. Acer Chromebook R11

The 360-degree hinge is a winner

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 – N3150 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics – Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Convertible

Good battery life

HD-only display

Terrible trackpad

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Acer replacing the Chromebook R11 someday soon – at least, judging by the recent release of the Chromebook Spin 11, and owing to the fact that it isn’t the most powerful choice out there. Yet it still holds up to this day as among the best Chromebooks on the market, giving you full access to Android Apps on the Google Play store. What’s more, it does so on a touchscreen display that can be rotated around into tablet mode, fitted in an all-metal finish that you would be proud to show off.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook R11

The HP Chromebook 14 is a brilliant value Chromebook from HP. (Image credit: HP)

9. HP Chromebook 14

Striking optimal balance between value and design

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 14-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) BrightView | Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC

Excellent keyboard, trackpad

Crisp, vivid screen

Slower than some rivals

Average battery life

The best Chromebooks balance a bargain price and efficient use of Chrome OS – and the HP Chromebook 14 is the perfect example of that. While it’s similar to the Acer Chromebook 15 in a lot of ways, this 14-inch Chromebook is a tad more compact and looks slightly better. Complemented by a bright blue finish and a screen made to astound, the HP Chromebook 14 offers the best value of any Chromebook out there. Even if the battery life and performance are average – the HP Chromebook 14 is easily one of the best Chromebooks to date.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook 14

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 is the ultimate Chromebook for multitasking. (Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 15

The ultimate Chromebook for multitasking

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB

Plenty of power

Extremely long battery life

Beautifully responsive touchscreen

Lots of wasted real estate

Trackpad could be better

We can easily forgive the Acer Chromebook Spin 15’s shortcomings – namely, its subpar trackpad and the fact that doesn’t take full advantage of the space it has – as it more than makes up for them with enough power for formidable multitasking, a battery life that will outlast yours and a beautiful touch display that’s surprisingly premium for the price. All those certainly warrant this Chromebook a spot in our best Chromebooks list, and that’s without even factoring in its affordability. If you’re not convinced that you should jump on the Chromebook bandwagon, this one will make a convert out of you.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 15

Juan Martinez, Michelle Rae Uy and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article.

