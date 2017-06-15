E3 2017 and beyond: iPhone, iPad and Android games coming soon

There were fewer than dozen notable iPhone, iPad and Android games at E3 2017, and even those are drowned out by big console and PC gaming news.

While everyone may have paid attention to Xbox One X announcement and the never-ending stream of PS4 trailers at E3, mobile games are just as important.

Why? Core and mainstream gamers alike are bound to play these mobile games – it's a $40 billion industry a year, according to analysts at SuperData Research.

Let's look ahead at some of the gaming coming to an app store near you in 2017 and 2018.