Here's when the Sony PlayStation 5's next India restock could happen

The Sony PlayStation 5 got its second large scale restock in India on May 17, and now reports claim that the next restock date is not far away. The PS5 console from Sony launched in India in February, with an initial round of pre-orders in January.

The restock in May was the second large scale restock after that barring some small quantities of consoles being sold on some of the retailers sporadically. And now according to a report from IGN India, the next PS5 restock could happen as soon as June 2021.

Check out the PlayStation 5 on Amazon.in | Flipkart Rs 49,990 | Digital Edition: Rs 39,990

According to the report, the stocks of PS5 that landed in India in April were not all made available during the May restock. Some of the stocks were apparently reserved to be made available at a later date due to the coronavirus second wave that has gripped the country.

June will see a bulkier restock compared to the previous one, because apparently Sony does not want bad publicity regarding the release of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which is a PS5 exclusive without sufficient consoles to play the game on.

While the PS5 console will available in more quantity, there is no news of the availability of the PS5 accessories apart from the Sony DualSense controller. Sony's official spokesperson mentioned that the company is “unable to offer comments on this topic.”

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Sony seems to have underestimated the demand for the PS5 console in India. One of the biggest proof of this is that specialty websites like Games the Shop and Sony's own ShopAtSC went down during both the pre-booking events.

Back when Sony launched the PS4 in India its initial stock comprised of almost 4,500 units which sold out in two weeks after which people had to wait for nearly three months for another restock. And with the PS5, Sony's initial restock had about 4,000 units which sold out within minutes.