Sony PlayStation 5 finally getting a restock date in India

The drama of the Sony Playstation 5 has been going on India for almost a year now along with most of the rest of the world. After a very slim pre-booking session which availed the device in a limited quantity at launch in February.

Since then the PS5 has been offered in India sporadically and in minuscule numbers unannounced by certail retailers. And finally, we have a restock date in India and this time it comes from Prepaidgamercard.

(Image credit: Sony)

Prepaidgamercard listed that the PS5 pre-orders for the upcoming restock is set to live from May 17 at 12PM. The orders placed with them will be shipped to the customers on May 24. According to the report by IGN India, the order quantities will be severely limited due to the ongoing lockdowns in the country.

This restock should also bring some Digital Editions of the PS5, but there are no chances of any other accessories apart from the DualSense controller stocks being replenished.

When the stocks that Sony allotted for pre-orders in India instantly sold out, Sony announced that it was surprised and more stocks would follow soon. It said, "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase."

Those that could not grab one, were hopeful of getting it during a second round of pre-orders. But reports came in that there won't be a second round of pre-orders of the PS5 in India. Sony said in a new statement, "We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates." The device has been available as and when a few units were made available with retailers which sold out instantaneously.