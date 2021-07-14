Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will include one of Apex Legends' best features

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is set to implement one of Apex Legends best features: a ping system.

Apex Legends was one of the first games to introduce a ping system that lets players mark enemy locations, weapons and other points of interest during a game. It makes in-game communication faster and more efficient, and is particularly useful if you’re playing with people who aren’t using voice chat.

The ping system has been adopted by a number of titles since, including PUBG, but 343 Industries has now confirmed that its own version of Apex Legends ping system will also make its way into Halo Infinite.

In an employee spotlight blog post on 343 Industries’ website, lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature a “Mark System”, which works exactly as you’d expect.

“My team also gets to work on awesome MP (multiplayer) systems like [...] the Mark System, which is a feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or weapon location,” said Witts.

Halo multiplayer has always involved players learning the ins and outs of each map, specifically learning callouts for individual areas. It’s something that pro players make great use of, but your average casual player will probably never even think about learning. The Mark System should even the playing field somewhat, as being able to instantly point out where an enemy is or a power weapon will be extremely beneficial.

Halo Infinite beta when?

While Halo multiplayer details continue to be drip fed through a variety of official sources, we’re still waiting for an announcement regarding the game’s beta. 343 Industries has promised the announcement won’t come as a surprise, but advised that eager players will need to sign up and become Halo Insiders to gain access.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play and will launch alongside the game’s campaign in Holiday 2021, which falls between November and December. The game will support 120fps capable displays, and feature cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox consoles and PC. It will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.