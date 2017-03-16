Google's Family Link app introduces child-safe Google accounts

Google is making an effort to cater to the needs of families with its new Family Link app, which enables parents to create Google accounts just for their children.

The app gives parents complete control over their child’s account and in turn gives them peace of mind.

The app will allow them to manage the apps their child has access to, monitor how long they’re using their phone or tablet and set a ‘bed time’ after which they’ll no longer be able to use the device.

Remote control

Family Link even allows parents to remotely lock their child’s device, which just sounds like an excellent opportunity to be an annoying prankster to us.

To set up their child’s account, parents simply have to install the Family Link app on a device that supports Android Nougat and set up the account within the app.

At the moment Family Link is in early access so you’ll have to request an invite to gain access. It’s also worth noting your child will have to be under 13 years old to qualify.

Creating an app that can be installed on any Android Nougat device is a good way for Google to edge its way into the child-friendly tablet market which is currently dominated by devices like the line of Amazon Fire Tablets, which are specifically designed for kids.

Google’s app is a more versatile option than hardware that has child-proofing built-in as it gives parents the choice to give their child an old Android tablet or smartphone rather than buying an entirely new one that the child will inevitably outgrow.