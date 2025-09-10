Looking for a phone for your child but have safety concerns? Bark can help protect your family with this exclusive offer for TechRadar readers

As parents, we are often budget-conscious, especially when it comes to purchasing our kids' first device. Children are equally tech-savvy and usually judge their own device simply by comparing it with what their friends are using.

Luckily, Bark offers a capable and reliable budget phone in the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (branding removed).

Bark has also tied the phone’s price to their network service plan, offering great coverage, reliability, and most importantly, price. TechRadar readers can get $25 off the first two months of a Bark phone plan.

Exclusive reader offer: Save up to $50 on a Bark phone plan purchase With Bark, parents get a reliable phone that offers tamper-proof rules for apps, web browsers, and social media. Thanks to its powerful machine learning algorithms, Bark scans texts, emails, and social media for any dangers and alerts parents immediately, so follow-up action can be undertaken. Use code TR50OFF to claim the offer. Read more ▼

Why do we love Bark?

Besides offering a reliable phone, Bark’s plans include unlimited talk and text, a Bark Premium subscription for the family, access to Talkspace Go, free transfer of phone numbers to their network, and free shipping.

And as we discussed in our Bark review, you also get effective software on capable hardware, which allows monitoring a child’s location and vetting of messages and content on a single monthly bill.

Apart from these features, Bark offers a number of parental control options, including managing screen time.

The starter phone plan begins at $10 a month, with the cell plan starting at $29 a month. If you use our promo code TR50OFF on the total $39, you will get a 25$ discount, equaling $14 + tax for the first two months.

The more options we have as parents to raise our children while protecting their social, emotional, and physical well-being, the better.