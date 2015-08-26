The 10 best video game movies ever made

It's not a stretch to say that video game movies have a reputation for being absolutely terrible, due in large part to the high volume of cinematic stinkers that have been released over the years. Quite frankly, it's hard to turn audience perceptions around when someone like Uwe Boll, known by many as the world's worst director, keeps pumping out heinous films based on video game properties (he's made 10 so far).

Still, just like anything else, video game movies have their good moments, too. Sometimes, they're well made and do the games they're based on justice. Sometimes they're kinda crap, but joyously entertaining regardless. Not all game adaptations make you want to scream "Game over, man. Game over!"

With that in mind, we've decided to put together a list of the 10 best video game movies to date. Not all of them can be considered 'good movies', but every one of them aims to entertain and mostly gets away with it. There are two kinds of video game movie on this list – those that are based on famous gaming franchises, and those that are about the world of video games. We've opted to leave out documentaries for the time being, as those could fill a respectable list all on their own!