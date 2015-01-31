Sony Unlimited Video is also being rebranded as a PlayStation service

Sony this week announced that it will shut down Music Unlimited in March in favor of the Spotify-powered PlayStation Music service, but there was no word of Video Unlimited - until now.

Like Music Unlimited, Video Unlimited will be rebranded and revamped into PlayStation Video, reports IGN.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 was an evolution, not a revolution

The Video shift will reportedly occur in February, earlier than Unlimited Music will turn into PlayStation Music - possibly because the video service will remain largely the same, unlike the music service.

That means you'll still be able to rent and buy movies for whatever region in which you live, making this more of a branding change than anything else.

Expect to see PlayStation Video in February and PlayStation Music some time after March.