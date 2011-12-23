PS Vita UK game and accessory prices revealed

Sony has officially announced UK and European prices for PS Vita accessories and games, but also revealed no 32GB memory card will be available at launch.

A launch line-up of 25 games has been unveiled for the US, but not the full final list for PAL regions (Europe, New Zealand and Australia).

We have been offered a price list for the first-party games from Sony itself; and you'll be expected to fork out up to a staggering £55 for some.

Memory hog?

With the pricings comes the news that the largest of the official memory cards (32GB) is not coming to the PAL regions at launch.

"At this time we are not planning to launch with the 32GB Vita Memory Card," said Sony's PS Vita European Product Manager Adam Grant.

That means the options are a 4GB, 8GB or 16GB card for your sparkly new handheld ahead of the PS Vita UK, US and PAL release date of 22 February.

First-Party games:

Uncharted: Golden Abyss - €49.99/£44.99/$69.95 AUD/$89.95 NZD

ModNation Racers: Road Trip - €39.99/£34.99/$54.95 AUD/$69.95 NZD

Everybody's Golf - €39.99/£34.99/$54.95 AUD/$69.95 NZD

WipEout 2048 - €39.99/£34.99/$54.95 AUD/$69.95 NZD

Unit 13 - €39.99/£34.99/$54.95 AUD/$69.95 NZD

Little Deviants - €29.99/£24.99/$39.95 AUD/$54.95 NZD

Reality Fighters - €29.99/£24.99/$39.95 AUD/$54.95 NZD

Memory Cards:

4Gb Memory Card - €19.99/£17.99/$26.95 AUD/$34.95 NZD

8Gb Memory Card - €34.99/£31.99/$44.95 AUD/$59.95 NZD

16Gb Memory Card - €49.99/£44.99/$64.95 AUD/$84.95 NZD

Peripherals:

AC adaptor - €9.99/£8.99/$12.95 AUD/$16.95 NZD

Portable charger - €49.99/£44.99/$64.95 AUD/$84.95 NZD

USB cable - €9.99/£8.99/$12.95 AUD/$16.95 NZD

In-ear headset - €19.99/£17.99/$26.95 AUD/$34.95 NZD

Starter kit - €24.99/ £21.99/$34.95 AUD/$44.95 NZD

Travel kit - €29.99/ £25.99/$39.95 AUD/$49.95 NZD

