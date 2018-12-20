Fortnite now has an official merchandise store

Epic Games has launched the official Fortnite store. Fortnite: Retail Row allows avid Fortnite fans to purchase official game merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts and even a Durrr Burger Onesie.

Unfortunately, the items are only available for pre-order currently, with shipping starting in late January 2019. So if you were hoping to receive items in time for Christmas, then you're out of luck.

Pickup the latest Fortnite merch at Retail Row, launching today! 🔥🎁🔗: https://t.co/qu00cTHAWD pic.twitter.com/eMHZIWc8R8December 19, 2018

So how much will these items set you back? T-shirts are $25/£20 (roughly AU$35), hoodies are $60/£45 (roughly AU$80) and the Durr Burger Onsie is priced at $70 /£55 (roughly AU$98).

Check out the Fortnite: Retail Row US Store and EU Store.