Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has all but been confirmed

A new Crash Bandicoot game is seemingly on the way for PS4 and Xbox One, thanks to a leak from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The listing for the game provides the following description: "Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible."

Even though publisher Activision hasn’t officially announced the game yet – which is called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – the box art for Crash’s latest adventure has already been uploaded, and it provides a couple of interesting details.

First of all, the game isn’t being developed by Vicarious Visions, who handled the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, but instead by Toys for Bob – the Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer. That might be because Vicarious Visions are handling the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster, but it’s a surprising change nonetheless.

(Image credit: Activision)

Masked rodent

We can also see various Aku-Aku masks floating behind Crash, which suggests the furry bandicoot might gain new powers and abilities depending on which mask he wears. Coco Bandicoot is also featured, but it’s unclear whether she will be a playable character or simply part of the game’s story.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will probably also make its way to Nintendo Switch and PC, much like Crash N.Sane Trilogy before it, but for now it’s good to know a new Crash Bandicoot is on the way. You could say, it’s about time...

Play them anytime, anywhere – the best Nintendo Switch games

Via Gematsu