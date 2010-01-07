New keyboards monitor your stress levels

Keyboards that monitor stress levels might well be used in banks and shops in the future

New academic research shows that keyboards are able to identify when a specific user is sat at the computer, merely by his or her style of typing, plus they could be used to monitor the user's stress levels.

The tech measures the rhythm of your typing, with the developers suggesting it might be used in shops or banks to identify when somebody is logging into their account under duress or force.

The New Scientist has previously reported how changes in a person's typing style might help to spot early signs of Alzheimer's.

Log-in identification tech

The latest research has been carried out by psychologist Mike Dowman at the University of Abertay, who asked 35 people to log into a computer 36 times over three separate sessions up to a month apart, using the same user name and password.

The experiment's subjects were put into stressed and neutral states by listening to certain sounds known to elicit different types of extreme emotional responses, such as emergency sirens and people arguing.

The resulting data from the experiment was then used to develop and test software which could identify a person from their typing style.

Via Newscientist.com